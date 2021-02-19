Mars landing: Excitement builds over new images from Nasa Perseverance rover

The American space agency is expected to release new photos from its Perseverance rover shortly.

There was huge excitement at Nasa when its one-tonne robot touched down in Mars' Jezero Crater on Thursday.

Satellites have since been flying over the ($2.7bn/£1.9bn) vehicle to pull off data to relay back to Earth.

Among all this information should be further views from the rover - of its surroundings, and some pictures it took during the descent to the surface.

Perseverance is sitting almost bang in the middle of its targeted landing zone, about 2km to the southeast of what remains of an ancient river delta that formed at the edge of a lake.

Engineers were delighted to see that hazard-avoidance systems had steered the rover away from tricky terrain in the last moments before wheels down.

Jezero crater
The first picture looks forward. The shadow comes from the rover's robotic arm

The coming days will be consumed by getting Perseverance properly commissioned. Nasa will want to check over the hardware to be sure nothing was damaged during what would have been a rough ride to the ground.

Perseverance's mast, with its main camera system, must be raised. The software that got the vehicle to Mars's surface must also now be exchanged for a software system that enables the robot to drive across that surface.

But it's going to be the pictures that will enthral the public, of course.

"For the first time, we're going to see ourselves in high-definition video landing on another planet," said deputy project manager Matt Wallace.

"We think we've captured, hopefully, some pretty spectacular video. And they come with a microphone as well."

Landing maps
TOP: The rover touched down about 2km from the targeted delta feature in Jezero. BOTTOM: The rover's onboard computers successfully diverted the landing to the smoothest ground (blue) and avoided more hazardous ground (red)

The Perseverance team was still revelling in the excitement of the landing hours after it had happened.

Swati Mohan is the guidance, navigation and controls (GNC) operations lead on the project. She was given the honour of calling the rover down as the telemetry came back to Earth.

She told the BBC: "I was so focused on what I needed to hear in order to know what I needed to say that it wasn't until after I called 'touchdown confirmed' and people started cheering that I realised, 'oh my gosh, we actually did this. We are actually on Mars. This is not a practice run. This is the real thing'."

Perseverance
One tonne of high technology: Seven instruments, multiple cameras, microphones and a big drill

Strict coronavirus protocols mean Nasa is currently having to limit the number of people at its mission control at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

Going forward, this means that much of the management of the rover and its activities will be spread across other centres, and even in people's homes on their laptops.

"Normally, we would all be together in Pasadena, ready to dive right in, but it's been tough, you know, getting this mission going through the pandemic," explained Briony Horgan from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.

"But Nasa has done a fantastic job diverting resources to make it all happen. And on the science team, I think we've really learned how to work together remotely and that's going to be incredibly important in the months to come."

Landing graphic
Perseverance pulled off its tricky landing with aplomb

One near-term objective will be to run a helicopter experiment. Perseverance carried with it a mini-chopper that will attempt to make the first powered flight in another world - what might be described as a "Wright Brothers moment" for Mars.

Only after this will the robot get on with the serious business of its mission, which is to seek signs of past microbial life. It will head first to Jezero's ancient delta system.

Infographic
Infographic

Deltas are built by rivers as they push out into a wider body of water and dump their sediment. Scientists are hoping that incorporated into the material that built Jezero's delta are the tell-tale signatures of ancient micro-organisms.

Perseverance will sample the base of the delta and then move towards the rim of the crater. It's at the rim that satellites have detected carbonate rocks, which on Earth are particularly good at trapping biological activity.

Perseverance has a suite of instruments that will examine all these formations in detail, down to the microscopic level.

Sample rocks displaying the rover's most intriguing findings will be deposited in small tubes that will be left on the floor of the crater. These will be picked up by later missions to be returned to Earth.

Mars Sample Return illustrated guide

Illustrated guide to the Mars sample return missions
Illustrated guide to the Mars sample return missions

Click here to see how Nasa and Esa will bring rocks from Mars to Earth.

Recommended Stories

  • The messy business of sand mining

    From Shanghai to Seattle, the world's cities are built on massive amounts of sand. Sand is the planet's most mined material, with some 50 billion tons extracted from lakes, riverbeds, coastlines and deltas each year, according to the United Nations Environment Programme. This means that it is being extracted far quicker than it is naturally replaced, causing environmental damage and, in some cases, jeopardising livelihoods.

  • How Antler East Africa is building early-stage startups with experienced professionals

    Antler is an early-stage venture capital firm which can also be described as a "company builder." It helps founders build complementary co-founding teams, provides support with deep business model validation and a global platform for scaling their businesses. To date, Antler has invested in and helped build over 250 companies.

  • Google names exec to oversee responsible AI research after staff unrest

    Alphabet Inc's Google on Thursday named Marian Croak, one of its few Black executives, to oversee research on responsible artificial intelligence (AI) after weeks of internal anger over its firing of a prominent Black scientist. Google confirmed Croak will manage 10 teams, including a dozen scientists studying the ethical considerations of automated technologies known as AI. Ethical AI co-lead Timnit Gebru said in December that Google abruptly fired her for contesting company orders.

  • Parents want Oakley school board recalled after offensive comments

    "They want their babysitters back." There are growing calls for board members of the Oakley Union Elementary School District Board of Education to resign after they were caught making light of students still being at home.

  • NASA’s Perseverance rover touches down to start years-long search for life on Mars

    NASA’s Perseverance rover touched down on Mars today and began a mission that’s meant to store up evidence of past life on Mars, after a trip that came to a climax with seven minutes of delicious terror. “Touchdown confirmed! Perseverance safely on the surface of Mars, ready to begin seeking the signs of past life,” lead controller Swati Mohan declared at 12:55 p.m. PT. The end of Perseverance’s seven-month, 300 million-mile journey played out like a radio drama. Due to limited bandwidth and an 11-minute delay in receiving signals, there was no live video of the landing. But thanks to… Read More

  • The F-35’s Engine Is a Bit Busted Right Now

    Between cracked turbine blades and slow repair periods, things aren't going so great.

  • Yes, You Should Actually Turn Your Heat Down in a Winter Storm Power Outage

    Here are the best ways to stay warm without cranking the thermostat.

  • How the pandemic is changing the protocol for NASA’s Mars landing — and how to watch it happen

    Veteran spacecraft engineer Chris Voorhees has witnessed six Mars landings in the course of his career, and he’s playing a role in the next one as president of a Seattle-based engineering firm called First Mode. But even though First Mode has been helping NASA ensure that its Perseverance rover will get to the surface of Mars safely on Thursday, Voorhees will experience it in the same way millions of others around the world will: from home, watching a live stream via YouTube. At least he’ll be munching on the traditional good-luck peanuts. “I feel weird if I don’t do it,”… Read More

  • The Best Cast-Iron Skillets

    Treat any one of these pans properly, and it will serve you for decades.

  • BlackSky satellite data venture makes a $1.5B deal to go public in SPAC merger

    BlackSky Holdings, which is operating a growing fleet of Earth observation satellites as well as a cloud-based platform to analyze geospatial data, says it will become a publicly traded company through a blank-check merger valued at nearly $1.5 billion. The agreement with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. would result in BlackSky being listed on the NYSE with the ticker symbol “BKSY” in July. It’s the latest chapter for a company that traces its roots to Seattle — and still has roughly half of its 135-employee workforce here. The other half of the operation is based in Herndon, Va. The merger could… Read More

  • Former Boeing CEO’s blank check company raises $240M for future aerospace deal

    New Vista Acquisition Corp., the blank-check company founded by former Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to prime the pump for a future high-tech acquisition, went on the market today with an initial public offering valued at $240 million. That’s significantly higher than the originally planned $200 million offering. The IPO comes a little more than a year after Boeing fired Muilenburg amid controversy over his handling of the company’s 737 MAX crisis. Boeing is still dealing with the financial and reputational aftermath of two catastrophic crashes in late 2018 and early 2019, the worldwide grounding of the 737 MAX fleet that… Read More

  • Elon Musk Wants the Tesla Roadster to Hover Without Killing People

    Shouldn't be too hard, right?

  • Axiom raises $130M for its space station — and adds Blue Origin alum to its board

    The longtime president of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture, Rob Meyerson, will be joining the board of directors for another pioneering space company in connection with a $130 million funding round. Texas-based Axiom Space says the fresh funding will boost its effort to build the world’s first commercial space station, starting as early as 2024. The Series B funding round was led by London-based C5 Capital, which focuses on cybersecurity and related sectors. Axiom Space said it will partner with other companies in C5’s portfolio to establish an orbital center for cloud computing and cybersecurity operations. Meyerson,… Read More

  • The Best Smart Lights and Systems to Brighten Your Home

    Energy-efficient, dimmable, and colorful, these bulbs can be a valuable addition to your IoT ecosystem.

  • How to Avoid Carbon Monoxide Poisoning While Warming Your Home

    Backup generators can help you stay warm, but they come with a deadly risk if you don't use them correctly.

  • The Best Fitbits You Can Buy Right Now (and Which is Right for You)

    The differences, features, and price points of the popular athletic trackers.From Popular Mechanics

  • The Best Reciprocating Saws for Amateurs and Professionals

    Cut through framing lumber, plumbing PVC, or metal conduit in no time.From Popular Mechanics

  • Fate of Honest Abe statues under review in Chicago, honestly

    A city commission is determining the fate of monuments to Abraham Lincoln and George Washington and other historical figures in Chicago as part of a “racial healing and historical reckoning project” that began over the summer. No decision has been made on whether any of the 41 statues and other commemorative markers of presidents Lincoln, Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Ulysses S. Grant and William McKinley, and more, will be taken down.

  • U.S. antitrust enforcers seen extending review of Lockheed's deal for Aerojet

    Antitrust regulators will likely lengthen their investigation into Lockheed Martin Corp's proposed purchase of rocket maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, industry executives said, since the deal would give the No. 1 defense contractor ownership of a vital piece of the U.S. missile industry. The $4.4 billion dollar deal, announced late last year, has raised eyebrows because Lockheed would take over a company that produces 70% of the solid fuel rocket motors and other propulsion products used in everything from antiballistic missiles, to air-to-air missiles.

  • Matthews pads NHL goals lead, Maple Leafs rout Senators 7-3

    Auston Matthews scored his 15th and 16th goals to pad his NHL lead and had two assists to help the league-leading Toronto Maple Leafs thump the last-place Ottawa Senators 7-3 on Thursday night. Matthews has scored those 16 goals in just 17 games played, and has scored 15 times in his last 13 contests. “The puck’s going in the net right now and that’s great, but the most important thing is that we’re winning,” Matthews said.