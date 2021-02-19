Mars landing: Photo shows Perseverance rover during landing

Jonathan Amos - BBC Science Correspondent
Rover
Perseverance viewed from its rocket cradle just before landing

The American space agency has released an astonishing image sent back from Mars by its Perseverance rover.

It shows the robot heading down to the ground on Thursday during its landing. It was taken by the rocket cradle that placed the vehicle on the ground.

Perseverance has a large amount of data in its memory banks which it is gradually offloading to Earth.

Among other pictures is a view from a satellite that captures the rover in the parachute phase of its descent.

Nasa is promising more in the next few days.

This offering will include short movies shot during the touchdown sequence - with sound.

Perseverance has been sent to a near-equatorial crater known as Jezero where it will search for signs of past microbial life.

MRO views parachute
The overflying Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter was able to see the descending rover's parachute
Ground view
A forward view from the rover on Mars. The shadow comes from the robot arm

Engineers report Perseverance to be in good health, as they gradually commission its systems.

All the hardware needs to be assessed to be sure nothing was damaged during Thursday's plunge through the Martian atmosphere to the ground.

Perseverance
One tonne of high technology: Seven instruments, multiple cameras, microphones and a big drill

The most detailed pictures will come next week when Perseverance has raised its navigation mast and begun operating its main science cameras.

One of their first tasks will be to make panoramas to enable the mission team to fully understand the rover's surroundings.

Wheel
Scientists are already starting to analyse the rocks on the ground

Perseverance's landing technologies put it down almost bang on the targeted touchdown zone, about 2km to the southeast of what remains of an ancient river delta that formed at the edge of a lake.

It is sitting on a flat piece of ground at the boundary of two geologic units - a smooth unit under the wheels of the rover that contains dark volcanic rocks; and rougher unit that has rocks with a lot of the mineral olivine in them.

Recommended Stories

  • NASA’s Perseverance rover lands on Mars

    After blasting off from Cape Canaveral, Fla., in July, NASA’s Perseverance rover landed Thursday in the Jezero Crater on Mars.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover lands safely on Mars

    Perseverance can now explore the Jezero Crater.

  • Mars rover: How to see Perseverance’s latest images and movements as it searches red planet for evidence of alien life

    Nasa’s Perseverance rover has finally arrived at Mars, ready to hunt for evidence of alien life. Nasa is allowing the public to keep up with its latest movements as it does, through a stream of images and a tracker to watch the rover as it moves across the planet. The first images came back from Perseverance just moments after it arrived on the surface.

  • Elizabeth Ann, the first cloned ferret, spurs hope for endangered U.S. species

    Black-footed ferret recovery efforts aimed at increased genetic diversity and disease resistance took a bold step forward on Dec. 10, with the birth of Elizabeth Ann, created from the cells of Willa, a black-footed ferret that lived more than 30 years ago, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said. "Although this research is preliminary, it is the first cloning of a native endangered species in North America, and it provides a promising tool for continued efforts to conserve the black-footed ferret," said Noreen Walsh, director of the Service's Mountain-Prairie Region.

  • NASA's Perseverance Rover Lands on Mars (UPDATE)

    The Mars rover Perseverance successfully landed on the planet on Thursday afternoon, and NASA livestreamed the whole thing for the world to witness.

  • Watch NASA mission control live as the Perseverance rover attempts to land on Mars on Thursday

    NASA's Perseverance Mars rover will attempt to record video and audio as it plunges through the planet's atmosphere at 12,000 mph.

  • New York fashion week style lessons, from Ella Emhoff's modelling debut to the return of boho-luxe

    Despite a ragged turn-out by big names, there were some rays of hope at New York fashion week, which came to an end on Thursday. Re-branded the American Collections by an exhausted-looking Tom Ford via a publicised Zoom call on the final day of proceedings, the designer postponed his presentation due to a Covid outbreak at his LA studio. The CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) chief promised faithfully to return to New York in September though. Meanwhile, Ralph Lauren, Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta and Marc Jacobs all opted out of NYFW’s scheduled week. Yet bold, beautiful offerings still shook us home-front-row journalists awake, with Gabriela Hearst and Ulla Johnson stealing the crowns from the old-school absentees. Hearst and Johnson showed digital presentations similar in scope and model angles. Even though Hearst has shown in Paris and now works from the French capital as creative director of Chloe (she’s due to show her first collection in the coming weeks), her quintessential feel for the local market puts her high, most might say at the top of the New York game.

  • Mars landing: Nasa Perseverance rover sends back first image as it pulls off daunting mission - watch live

    Space race 2.0 - the hunt for Mars's secrets Nasa prepares to fly first space helicopter on Mars Devon company that made World War Two parachutes to land Mars Perseverance Rover Nasa's plutonium-powered Perseverance rover successfully touched down on Mars on Thursday night in an epic quest to search for signs of ancient life. There was jubilation at mission control as the car-sized spacecraft sent back a "heartbeat tone" and grainy black and white images confirming it had reached the surface. Scientists wearing masks fist-bumped and jumped in the air applauding. A Nasa spokesman said: "Touchdown is confirmed. Perseverance is continuing to transmit. This is so exciting. The team is beside themselves." Perseverance - nicknamed "Percy" - was built as the most advanced astrobiology lab ever flown to another world, and its landing was the riskiest ever tried on the Red Planet. Nasa chose as a target the Jezero crater, a potential deathtrap littered with boulders, ridges, cliffs and pits. The 28-mile wide crater was picked as a promising spot to find signs that life once existed.

  • New images from NASA’s Mars rover high-stakes mission

    The Perseverance has touched down on the red planet and new images have come in overnight from the historic mission.

  • ‘WandaVision’ Recap: Goodbye to All That

    The show's crash course in sitcom history may be coming to a close as it reaches the mockumentary era — and delivers a big reveal about wacky neighbor Agnes

  • Juventus goalkeeper Buffon fined for blasphemy

    Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was on Thursday fined 5,000 euros ($6,000) by the Italian Football Federation for blasphemy.

  • Scientists clone the first U.S. endangered species

    A black-footed ferret was duplicated from the genes of an animal that died more than 30 years ago.

  • MLB execs discuss Clint Frazier's Yankees future: 'I really think he's got All-Star potential'

    Clint Frazier is finally, firmly entrenched as a starting outfielder for the Yankees heading into the 2021 MLB season.

  • Democrats push back after Biden says he can’t cancel $50,000 in student loan debt

    “It’s time to act. We will keep fighting,” Sens. Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren said.

  • How Random Was NCIS: LA Joke? Is Alexa Bliss Having a RAW Blast? What Is Your Servant Theory? And More Qs!

    We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about shows including NCIS: Los Angeles, Chicago P.D., Resident Alien and Servant! 1 | Which would you most liked to have seen on MacGyver: Scorpion alum Robert Patrick liken the crafty team to one […]

  • Mars landing: Excitement builds over new images from Nasa Perseverance rover

    The rover touched down successfully on Thursday in Mars' Jezero Crater.

  • Andy Martino: Mets sign Taijuan Walker to bolster rotation

    SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reports that the Mets have a deal with pitcher Taijuan Walker. Walker will join an already strong staff headlined by Jacob deGrom, and will give them depth in their starting rotation.

  • Devon company that made World War Two parachutes to land Mars Perseverance Rover

    A Devon company that made parachutes for the Second World War will help soften the landing of the Perseverance rover when it arrives on Mars this evening. Tiverton-based Heathcoat Fabrics, founded by a family of inventors who began by working with lace and silk in the 19th century, now makes state-of-the-art fabric for space companies and Nasa, as well as for military and energy clients. Director Peter Hill admitted to being "a bit nervous" for the parachute's big moment, which will take place during the "seven minutes of terror" during which the craft will be on its own after entering the Martian atmosphere, as events happen too fast to be communicated back to earth in time. "It's been thoroughly tested. One would hope that nothing would go wrong, but landing stuff on Mars is very complicated and very difficult," he said. The parachute, made from extremely strong nylon, has been baked at 135C to kill any microorganisms, before travelling through space at temperatures well below freezing. The company already has significant space pedigree, having landed a probe on Saturn's moon Titan in 2005 and the Beagle 2 mission to Mars, which failed for unrelated reasons, as well as working for private space companies that Mr Hill is not allowed to name. "No other still extant parachute fabric manufacturer is still going today, since prior to World War Two. As far as we know, there's nobody else who has been doing it as long as us. We've got a much longer history than anybody else," he says. The company joins other British expertise in the mission, which if successfully landed will see the Rover spending a decade on Mars, collecting samples before bringing them back to Earth, in the hopes of finding proof that life once thrived there.

  • MoviePass docuseries to let us live through the garbage fire all over again

    Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas—the production shingle that is also a presumably unintentional self-burn on Wahlberg’s own firmly stated convictions that he could have somehow stopped 9/11—is working up a new project this week, exploring an admittedly even more delusional set of beliefs: Those powering the late, not especially lamented MoviePass. Wahlberg’s company—which previously produced McMillions, about the McDonald’s Monopoly game scandal, for HBO—is gearing up for a new docuseries about the subscription movie ticketing company, based on reporting by Jason Guerrasio, who meticulously documented the company’s rise and fall for Insider (formerly Business Insider), a story that represents one of the most blatant examples in recent memory of someone looking at that South Park “Phase 2: ?, Phase 3: Profit!” meme and saying, “Yeah, sure, let’s go with that” as their business model.

  • NASA’s Perseverance rover touches down to start years-long search for life on Mars

    NASA’s Perseverance rover touched down on Mars today and began a mission that’s meant to store up evidence of past life on Mars, after a trip that came to a climax with seven minutes of delicious terror. “Touchdown confirmed! Perseverance safely on the surface of Mars, ready to begin seeking the signs of past life,” lead controller Swati Mohan declared at 12:55 p.m. PT. The end of Perseverance’s seven-month, 300 million-mile journey played out like a radio drama. Due to limited bandwidth and an 11-minute delay in receiving signals, there was no live video of the landing. But thanks to… Read More