Mars rover captures 1st ever sound of dust devil

Reuters

Shortly after U.S. regulators on Tuesday charged FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried with defrauding investors, its new chief executive told lawmakers the crypto exchange’s implosion stemmed from poor management practices and inexperienced individuals at the helm. "The FTX group's collapse appears to stem from absolute concentration of control in the hands of a small group of grossly inexperienced, non-sophisticated individuals," said John Ray, who was named CEO of FTX after Bankman-Fried stepped down and the company filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11. Ray also said there was virtually no distinction between the operations of FTX and Alameda Research, Bankman-Fried's crypto trading firm, which maintained close ties with his exchange.