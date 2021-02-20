From the Mars Rover landing to SpaceX satellite launches, these are some of 2021's biggest space stories so far

The first (left) and second (right) images that the Perseverance rover took seconds after landing on Mars, February 18, 2021. NASA

Nasa's Mars Rover's daring landing on Mars is among the key space stories of 2021.

The red planet is also an important destination for Elon Musk's SpaceX, the UAE, and China.

Blue Origin and Zero 2 Infinity are among other space companies commanding attention.

Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

The year has already got off to a winning start, with many key developments in the new space race.

The most notable is the impressive - and terrifying - landing of NASA's Perseverance Rover on Mars. It successfully touched down on the red planet on Thursday afternoon (EST) in a deep crater called Jezero.

The result was deeply satisfying for those who have been tracking the progress of the rover, which had been travelling to its destination for nearly seven months.

—NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 18, 2021

In other recent developments, the UAE space agency released the first photo of Mars taken by its Hope Probe, while China's Tianwen-1 mission successfully manoeuvred into orbit around Mars earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Spanish startup Zero 2 Infinity has big plans to send humans into space in giant helium balloons for a cost of $132,000.

The comparatively cheaper price may lure some prospective travellers away from SpaceX's Mars mission, which aims to send humans to the planet by 2026. Some experts have called into question whether this will really happen, however.

SpaceX has also been busy launching many more satellites. It recently sent 60 into orbit but the Falcon 9 rocket's booster did not successfully complete its landing on February 16.

Finally, space fans can expect Jeff Bezos' company Blue Origin to start commanding more attention. When the Amazon CEO announced he was stepping down from the role later this year, he said he planned to dedicate more time to the company.

Story continues

Blue Origin's website states: "We're committed to building a road to space so our children can build the future."

The Mars Rover's first color photo

Perseverance has been capturing stunning images like this since it touched down on Mars NASA

The UAE Space Agency is also making Mars a priority

The UAE's first photo of Mars taken by its Hope Probe. United Arab Emirates Space Agency/Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre/LASP/EMM-EXI/Handout via REUTERS.

Zero 2 Infinity ...and beyond

The company wants to eventually offer hours of flight time for space tourists who travel in the giant helium balloons Zero 2 Infinity

SpaceX's Starlink launches

Elon Musk's company successfully launched 60 satellites just before 11pm (EST) on Monday, February 16. A rocket booster was lost in the process, however. SpaceX; Mark Brake/Getty Images; Business Insider

Blue Origin's bold vision

Jeff Bezos announced plans to devote more time to his Blue Origin rocket company after he steps down as Amazon CEO. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

China's Tianwen-1 mission

China's Tianwen-1 mission maneuvered into orbit around Mars earlier this month. This illustration shows it departing Earth. It's the first mission that has ever tried to deliver an orbiter, lander, and rover all at the same time. Chinese State Administration of Science/Xinhua

Read the original article on Business Insider