Mars Used to Have a Huge Ocean, but Then a Mega-Tsunami Ruined Everything

From Popular Mechanics

Scientists think the Martian ocean evaporated, but don't why.

A new study says a giant tsunami once hit the planet's ocean, mirroring Earth's history.

Other scientists question the timing of the tsunami.

The history of Mars is up to almost as much scrutiny as the history of Earth. The fourth planet from the Sun is a cold and lifeless world these days, but scientists believe the planet once had a large ocean. A new study looking at the Martian transition from water-filled to barren argues that just like ancient Earth, ancient Mars was struck by an extremely powerful mega-tsunami that was trigged by a large asteroid.

The theory calls to mind images of Earth's own transformation approximately 65 million years ago, when an asteroid named Chicxulub triggered a mass extinction event and altered the planet's history. There's no firm understanding of how the mega tsunami would have affected Mars, but the planet would have seen waves up to 1,000 feet tall crashing down.

Francois Costard, an astronomer at the French National Centre for Scientific Research, is the lead author of the new study promoting the theory, which was published in JGR Planets. The paper suggests the tsunami took place on the Martian northern hemisphere approximately 3.5 billion years ago.

Costard made the claim of a tsunami after examining the planet like a detective looking for the scene of a crime. The study "selected 10 complex impact craters, based on their diameters, location, and geomorphic characteristics" and looked at the chances they would have been the impact crater that triggered the tsunami as tall as the Chrysler Building.

"Of those," reads the study's abstract, the "Lomonosov crater exhibits a unique topographic plan" that makes it a likely target for the asteroid that caused the massive tsunami.

Named after 18th century Russian Renaissance man Mikhail Lomonosov, the crater is around 74.5 miles in diameter and was formed during a period known as the Late Hesperian. Lomonsov is a rampart crater, meaning it was accompanied by a distinctive fluid ejected from the crater's rim. The fluid would have moved like a mudflow. While only one has ever been found on Earth, the craters are common on Mars.

But Costard's team says the Lomonosov is vastly different than the other rampart craters on the planet, because of the "numerous collapses of its rampart, openings along the rampart, the filling of sediments in the bottom of the crater and the deficit in volume of its rampart." According to the press statement, "so many clues that can only be explained by the marine context causing the collapse of the transient cavity at the moment of impact in a shallow ocean."

In other words, the crater's unique conditions point to a unique creation. The rim of the Lomonsov crater, which surrounds it, has a height that is similar to the believed depth of the Martian ocean. It even resembles marine craters on Earth.

"The likely marine formation of the Lomonosov crater strongly suggests that it was the source crater of the tsunami," the scientists say in their abstract.

It all checks out, except for one small detail: There might not have even been an ocean at that time on Mars. It's what scientists have referred to as the Late Hesperian Ocean Paradox.

"If cold, the ocean should have been entirely frozen shortly after its formation, thus preventing the formation of tsunami events," two scientists unrelated to this study wrote in a paper printed on arXiv earlier this year. "If warm, the ice-free ocean should have produced fluvial erosion of Hesperian Mars terrains much more extensively than previously reported."

J. Alexis Rodriguez at the Planetary Science Institute in Tucson, Arizona, who helped discover the tsunamis in 2016, also expressed skepticism about the timing. It would place the asteroid strike very close to when Martian underwater aquifers broke and flooded the ocean in the first place.

"It would be like if I bought a lottery ticket here and a lottery ticket in Canada, and I won both," Rodriguez tells LiveScience.

“It’s fair to say that we don’t yet fully understand the history of Mars’s climate, and certainly, the climate models we use will continue to be improved,” Paul Byrne, a planetary geologist at North Carolina State University who was not involved in the study," told the New York Times.

With any luck, scientists will get that chance in a couple of years with the Mars 2020 rover, which is specifically meant to explore the planet's geologic history. While the rover still has some construction left, so far it's hitting all its targets.

Source: LiveScience

You Might Also Like