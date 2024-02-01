Marsha ... Marsha ... Marsha

Jan. 31—When United States Sen. Marsha Blackburn stepped into the Wilson County Veterans Museum on Friday afternoon, she was greeted by several county leaders, eager to speak with her about what Wilson County's needs are.

"We always go in at the invitation of the county mayor and meeting with local elected officials and law enforcement, different individuals to see what the county needs, and then, we know best how to help ... and of course, our field team is always on the ground and working," Blackburn said. "For us, it's just seeing first-hand what all was happening. That's the important thing."

Each year, Blackburn and her team visit each county in Tennessee during her annual tour of Tennessee's 95 counties.

"We have been working with (Wilson County) Mayor (Randall) Hutto and the other mayors to look at the growth issues and to help meet with those issues," Blackburn — who is in the midst of her sixth 95-county tour — said. "For us, this is just kind of an update."

During her meeting with county representatives such as Hutto, Blackburn learned about the county's needs.

"Every county is a little bit different," Blackburn said. "Wilson County has a robust economy. Their tax base is incredibly strong. Their growth — they feel as if they're managing that well, whether it's for the cities or for the county, and so they're very focused on that portion."

While the issues that counties face vary from place to place, Blackburn said that solid waste has become an issue in many counties.

"There are other counties that may tell you that water and infrastructure is important, or roads, or as I said, solid waste for some counties is an issue," Blackburn said. "For some, it is meeting their budgets in schools, so it's all going to vary."

Veterans' issues also tend to come up during Blackburn's visits to counties because of long wait times. She said that that's why she's working so hard to expand and simplify the Community Care Program.

"The Community Care Program would provide the ability for a veteran to be able to immediately go in to their community, show their VA (veteran identification) card and get the help they need," Blackburn said. "Instead of the veteran's service officer (VSO) having to fill out a claim, fine tune that claim, wait for that claim to be addressed — and that may take, you know, a month or two months or three months — then, they could immediately go over. That VSO can refer them locally, and they could go get that to health care.

"I talk about what I hear on the tour. I talk about it on the floor of the Senate, and of course, it informs my decision-making and the issues that we put our energy into. The idea for community care for Veterans actually came from a meeting I did with a group of veterans here in Tennessee."

Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell indicated that he appreciated the visit from Blackburn.

"It's always good when our federal representatives come to us and ask what we need and ask us about how things are here, because they're dealing with large, nationwide issues, worldwide issues, but they're our representative," Bell said.