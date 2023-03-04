Marsha McWilson thankful for community support following son's death

Mar. 4—More than a month after losing her son Jaylan to gun violence, Marsha McWilson wants to thank all those who have shown support for her family.

"I never would have made it without the love and the compassion that the city of Niagara Falls showed me," McWilson said.

Support has come from the Niagara Falls mayor's office all the way down to kids in the city school district. The McWilson family has received an overwhelming amount of cards, cash app donations and monetary gifts. Every store that McWilson has gone in has also been generous to her, giving her service at no cost.

"People ask, 'How are you?' We are not okay. We will never be okay," McWilson said she responds. "But you have softened the blow that violence has done. and you made it easier to be able to bear it."

Jaylan McWilson died on Jan. 21 after sustaining gunshot wounds along the 1100 block of South Avenue in front of Marsha's home. He was later pronounced dead at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

The suspect in the shooting, Amherst teenager Dennis D. Parson, 19, was indicted by a Niagara County grand jury in February on single counts of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Immediately after losing her "miracle child," a prayer vigil took place outside the McWilson household on Jan. 22, followed by three straight days of events celebrating Jaylan and calling for guns to be taken off the streets. The anti-violence rally took place at True Bethel Baptist Church at the corner of 11th Street and South Avenue on Jan. 29, the wake took place on Jan. 30 at St. John's AME Church on Garden Avenue, and the funeral was on Jan. 31 at Zion Dominion Global Ministries in Williamsville. The wake ended up having no room available and the funeral saw 3,000 in attendance.

Jaylan was known to wear designer brands when working at his two jobs, so the reception for each event was themed around a different brand he would wear, like Gucci and Burberry.

In the weeks since he was laid to rest, the McWilson family has been trying their best to get back to normal — with good and bad days. Even as it happened a month and a week ago, it still feels like it happened yesterday, Marsha McWilson said.

McWilson has also taken the time to support other families who have unexpectedly lost someone. They have included the family of Elijah Lopez, a 16-year-old who died of a gunshot wound on Feb. 21, and of Ulysses Jones, who passed away from an illness on Feb. 19. She said she is standing with their mothers because now, she can say that she knows what it is like.

"I'm standing in the shoes of of these young grieving mothers who have no one else to turn to," McWilson said. "And they're looking to me for strength. and what I can do is be there to tell them 'I love you.' To be there to say, 'I do understand.' To be there to say, 'I'm praying for you.' "

Among others McWilson wants to thank for their support is the SNUG Neighborhood Violence Prevention Program, Men Standing Strong Together and its founder Gloria Dolson Robertson, Niagara Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie, the Niagara Falls Board of Education for adjourning their February meeting in honor of Jaylan, law enforcement officials and anyone else who made it easier to bear this tragic loss.