Marshal: Suspect in Cambria City homicide arrested while exiting New Jersey residence

Jul. 14—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A fugitive accused of shooting and killing a Johnstown man outside a city bar in June was apprehended on Thursday in New Jersey, law enforcement officials said.

Dirk Jones, 42, exited a residence in New Jersey's Camden County early Thursday to discover U.S. Marshals outside waiting for him, Acting U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Pennsylvania Philip Cornelious said.

"Our deputies in Johnstown and Pittsburgh were able to develop information on possible locations Mr. Jones might be visiting ... and this morning, he walked out the door at one of them," Cornelious told The Tribune-Democrat on Thursday.

Jones provided a "false ID" to law enforcement officials without success, Cornelious alleged.

The Philadelphia native was taken into custody by several agents with the U.S. Marshals Service without incident or injury to anyone, Cornelious and Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.

Jones is charged with homicide, aggravated assault and additional charges related to the shooting, which police said occurred on June 10 outside the Liquid Currency bar on Second Avenue in Johnstown's Cambria City section.

Caleb Beppler, 21, of Johnstown, died at the scene, while Beppler's cousin, Desmond Louder, was injured.

Because Jones is outside Pennsylvania, an extradition process will have to occur before he can be transported to Cambria County for a preliminary hearing and arraignment on his charges, Neugebauer said.

To transfer someone from one state to another to face criminal charges, there's a set legal process to follow.

Jones will face a hearing in the coming days and will have a choice whether to go through an extradition procedure that involves petitions and a warrant, or waive his right to "fight" the standard process and be turned over to local authorities right away to face his charges.

Johnstown police Capt. Chad Miller said efforts were getting underway Thursday to complete any steps needed to extradite Jones.

Johnstown police and Neugebauer's office each credited assisting agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, for their help apprehending Jones.

Johnstown police previously credited Johnstown residents for providing valuable information that enabled them to quickly identify Jones as their suspect in the incident.