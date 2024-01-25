Marshall board rejects Marshall Mountains Campground proposed for Redmon Road

Marshall Mountains Campground proposed six campsites along 40 acres at 830 Redmon Road. The second phase proposes campsites to be made into cob structures. The Marshall Board of Adjustment rejected to issue a special use permit to the applicant Jan. 8.

MARSHALL - Campgrounds may seem like a good use of land in Madison County. But there is a lot to take into account when proposing one.

Madison County Board of Adjustment Chair Ben Smith said he was going to give an applicant proposing a campground project more time in a continued meeting to amend his application to address concerns raised by the board.

But in a continued meeting Jan. 8, the board felt those concerns were still not addressed and unanimously voted to reject issuing a special use permit to the applicant.

Marshall Mountains Campground proposed for Marshall's high-density residential district would have been the last campground project approved for the district, after the Marshall Town Board voted to remove campgrounds as a special use in the Residential 1, R1, district.

Marshall Mountain Campgrounds proposed six campsites on roughly 40 acres — only 10 of which would have been used — at 830 Redmond Road, though the property itself is more than 100 acres.

The property is owned by Brian Gaines, owner of developer Black Walnut Forest.

Joseph Cippolina is the applicant who would have developed the land and presented to the board in the Jan. 8 meeting.

Marshall Mountains Campground's site plan proposes six campsites on 40 acres at 830 Redmon Road.

The property sits less than 1 mile from the North Main Street intersection and is positioned both within the municipal boundary of Marshall and partially within Madison County Residential Agricultural zoning.

The campground project proposed in Marshall's high-density residential district would have been the last campground project approved for the district, after the Marshall Town Board voted to remove campgrounds as a special use in the Residential 1, R1, district. Marshall Mountains Campground was grandfathered in, as the developer submitted his application prior to the vote.

According to Land of Sky Regional Planner Kaitland Finkle, Cippolina was proposing to build the project throughout two phases.

The first phase would have consisted of the six campsites, with the second phase featuring a conversion of campsites to cob structures.

According to Finkle, everything proposed in the site plan is located within the town of Marshall's jurisdiction.

In a staff report to the board, Finkle said there is a single-family home and an accessory structure, a shed, on the property.

The project site plan listed two bath houses - one 1,000 square feet and the other 2,000 square feet. Finkle said one of the bathhouses would have three bathrooms. The site plan also listed 20 parking spots.

In the Marshall Board of Adjustment's Jan. 8 meeting, the board rejected a proposed campground, Marshall Mountains Campground, proposed for 830 Redmon Road.

Reasons for denial

Concerns about the steep driveway on the Redmon Road property, as well as water access/strength — which has long been an issue in Marshall — were two of the main concerns raised by staff and neighbors of the proposed project.

"Water is a dilemma on Redmon Road," Finkle said. "The water pressure, there's areas of water pressure issues on Redmon Road. So, at this point, without further study, the applicant would either be responsible for installing additional lines to carry public water to the site, or to apply to the county for a well permit. Our public works folks couldn't make a definitive determination without knowing what the draw would be on public water, and exactly where water would tie into at the location as far as water pressure."

Sewer service is available on the site, Finkle said.

Redmon Road resident Michelle Morrison lives directly adjacent to the proposed project.

In the Board of Adjustment's Jan. 8 meeting, Morrison presented to the board about why she opposed the project.

Morrison said she felt the steep driveway could potentially be dangerous as well, and also wondered whether her property sustained erosion control as a result of the proposed campground property owners using dynamite to blow up the driveway in January 2022.

"That definitely affects erosion control, and it's disturbing the earth, and these mountains are so delicate already," Morrison said, adding she felt the project plans were not in harmony with the comprehensive plan.

According to Finkle, that Cippolina did not show the board the project's approval for a commercial driveway permit from the state Department of Transportation was another factor in its decision to reject the special use permit.

Another neighbor, Suzanne Duvall, spoke to Marshall's troubled history of water access/water pressure.

"We can't afford to lose any more water," she said. "It takes me 12 to 20 seconds to fill a gallon jug with water. If I try to wash my hair, if three people on Redmon Road flush their commode, you have to stand there for 10 minutes and wait for the water to come back up."

More: Marshall Mountains Campground Marshall Mountains Campground project proposal continued to January

More: Leicester deli a community hit Leicester deli Grateful Roots unifying community through 'outstanding' Amish meats/cheeses

Duvall said she experienced a house fire at her home in Marshall and worried about a potential fire impacting her home again.

According to Cippolina, there is an existing well on the property, though it sits outside of Marshall town limits.

Finkle said the county regulates wells. As such, with the well being located within the town limits, the Board of Aldermen would have had to have given permission that Cippolina could utilize the well for the development.

Marshall Board of Adjustment rejected issuing a special use permit to an applicant proposing six campsites along 40 acres at 830 Redmon Road, citing concerns, including access to water. Pictured here is an existing pond on site.

Still, even with an existing pond on site, the board's concerns about access to water were enough to reject the permit issuance.

"There's language in our ordinance that would allow them to do something else," Finkle said of the town's Unified Development Ordinance.

"But the board felt that the lack of evidence, and the burden being on the applicant, that they didn't feel that he had done enough due diligence to show that the project was able to move forward, including things like not having a commercial driveway permit from DOT. There just wasn't anything new presented, at least from the applicant standpoint."

Johnny Casey has covered Madison County for The Citizen Times and The News-Record & Sentinel for nearly three years. He earned a first-place award in beat reporting in the 2023 North Carolina Press Association awards. He can be reached at 828-210-6074 or jcasey@newsrecordandsentinal.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Marshall board rejects proposed Redmon Road campground project