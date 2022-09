PLYMOUTH ― An inmate was found dead in the Marshall County jail about 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the Marshall County Police Department.

The Indiana State Police were requested to investigate the death of Kelly Peterson, 53, of Culver, who was found in his single-bunk cell. Police said an autopsy had been scheduled prior to this weekend.

