Marshall County man charged with early September robbery

Sep. 24—TUPELO — It took nearly three weeks but the Tupelo police got their man in connection with an early morning robbery.

Tupelo police responded to Modeannia Street for a disturbance around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 4. By the time officers arrived at the residence just off South Lawndale, the suspect had fled. The preliminary investigation indicated that Justin Stephens entered the his residence, engaged in a domestic altercation with the occupant and stole items at gunpoint. The victim declined any medical attention that night.

Police arrested Stephens, 32, of 1917 Roberts Chapel Road, Lamar, on Sept. 23 and charged him with armed robbery.

During a Sept. 24 preliminary hearing, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set bond at $225,000.

