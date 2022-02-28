Marshall County prosecutor rules fatal Culver police shooting was justified

CULVER — Marshall County prosecutor Nelson Chipman announced Monday that he will not file criminal charges in a case in which a Marshall County police officer fatally shot a man in Culver last year.

Officers from the Culver Police Department were initially called out for a suspected drunk driver on Nov. 28. The suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Dylan Bush, did not stop and led Culver, as well as officers from Argos and Marshall County, on a 30-minute chase.

According to a report from Chipman, the pursuit ended when Marshall County Sgt. Matthew Brown fatally shot Bush when he pinned Brown against his car and the officer's police cruiser.

Brown's actions were justified under Indiana law, Chipman wrote, as the officer believed deadly force was necessary to prevent serious bodily injury to himself and that Bush "was not going to stop of his own volition."

"Bush's refusal to stop established a substantial risk he could cause death or serious bodily injury if his apprehension were delayed any further, the risk substantially increasing as the pursuit headed to the urban setting of downtown Culver," the report said.

Brown has been with the Marshall County Police Department for 14 years.

According to police, workers at a British Petroleum in Culver called 911 around 2 p.m. that day, saying they suspected a drunk man was about to get in a car. An officer with the Culver Police Department located the car a few blocks west of the gas station and tried to pull over the driver, later identified as Bush.

Bush did not stop, the report said, and began leading officers, including Marshall County police and the Argos Police Department, on a pursuit.

Bush first drove to his house, southwest of Culver, before circling back to the northern edge of town. At one point during the chase, Bush was driving 100 miles per hour in his Chevy Cavalier, though other stages of the pursuit saw Bush and pursuing officers going between 10 and 30 miles per hour, the report said.

Bush also drove into an uncultivated field northwest of Culver at one point, causing one officer to get stuck in the mud and another to get a flat tire.

Several pursuing officers eventually maneuvered Bush off of North Lake Shore Drive and into the parking lot near a Park N' Shop and First National Bank and box his vehicle between their police cruisers.

The report then states Brown got out of his car, gun drawn, and shouted at Bush to surrender. Bush, police say, continued moving his Cavalier, attempting to push the police cars out of the way and break free. At one point during the struggle, Bush "lurches forward, appears to straighten [his] path, but then jerks back to the left toward Brown's position," according to the report.

Brown then fired three shots, striking Bush and killing him.

An autopsy determined Bush was killed by gunshot wounds and that he had a blood alcohol content of .23%.

In an interview with investigators after the shooting, Brown was recorded as saying "the only thing I thought was my leg was going to get run over."

