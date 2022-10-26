Marshall County women charged in separate embezzlement cases

Oct. 25—JACKSON — A former high school secretary and a former librarian have been accused of embezzlement and ordered to pay the state auditor a total of more than $60,000.

Special agents from State Auditor Shad White's office served demand letters on two Marshall County women Monday after grand jury returned felony indictments against them.

Former high school secretary Dana Walker and former library director Amanda McDonald are both accused of embezzlement in separate cases.

Walker was served with a $53,594.68 demand letter, and McDonald was served with an $8,174.86 demand letter. Interest and recovery costs are included in the demand amounts.

Walker is accused of embezzling from H.W. Byers High School activities funds by depositing them into her own bank account. These funds — nearly $40,000 — were meant to pay for things like student parking decals, athletic uniforms and school-sponsored fundraisers. Walker's alleged scheme lasted from August 2020 to February 2022, when it was reported to the State Auditor's office by school officials.

Walker was arrested in February 2022 by the Marshall County School District Police for her alleged embezzlement scheme. If convicted, she faces 20 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

According to court documents, McDonald allegedly embezzled over $5,000 from the Marshall County Library which was then converted to her personal use. She surrendered herself to special agents at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office Oct. 24. McDonald faces 10 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

Third Circuit District Attorney Ben Creekmore's office will prosecute both cases.

Walker's employment in Marshall County School District is covered by a $50,000 insurance policy. No surety bond covers the employment of Amanda McDonald. Surety bonds are similar to insurance and designed to protect taxpayers in the event that public money is misspent. Both women will remain liable for the full amounts of their demands in addition to individual charges.

