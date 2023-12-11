Marshall driver positive for cocaine gets 75 days for deadly wreck; family protests

A picture of Leticia Martinez Flores of Weaverville that her family brought to a Dec. 8 hearing in Buncombe County District Court. Martinez Flores was 39 when she was killed in a March 31, 2023 motor vehicle accident.

ASHEVILLE - A Madison County man found to have cocaine in his system has received a 75-day sentence for a wreck that killed a woman, a punishment her family says is not just.

Those family members of Leticia Martinez Flores of Weaverville gathered and some spoke at the Dec. 8 Buncombe County District Court hearing at which Carl Fredric Johanson, 64, whose address residence was listed as Marshall, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle and was sentenced.

"For us the punishment is going to last the rest of our lives," husband Guillermo Martinez told the court through a translator before the sentencing.

"How can I answer my child's questions about, 'When is she going to come back?' or 'When is she going to come up from the ground?'" he said. "A sentence of two months is unfair in my eyes."

His wife was driving north on New Stock Road shortly before noon March 31 near her home when she reached the intersection with U.S. 25/70, according to a report by North Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Haley Onderdonk. When the light turned green, Martinez Flores proceeded through the intersection and was struck at a high rate of speed by the vehicle driven by Johanson, the report said. Johanson had run a red light, according to the report.

He was apparently unhurt after the accident, but Martinez Flores, 39, died at the scene.

A blood test for Johanson came back negative for alcohol, Assistant District Attorney Blair Barker said during the Dec. 8 hearing. A second test came back positive for cocaine, Barker said, but she looked at dashcam footage and consulted with Onderdonk, who conducted impairment tests and found that despite being positive for cocaine, "which is unacceptable, he was not appreciably impaired."

Both Barker and Judge Julie Kepple said the law limited what crimes could be charged and the amount of punishment.

"This court can only sentence you to the maximum for the level that our legislators have given for this crime, and you will receive that maximum," Kepple said. Along with the motor vehicle death, Johanson pleaded guilty to driving with a revoked license, failing to stop at a red light and unsafe vehicle movement.

The judge said she could not force him to, but that Johanson should honor Martinez Flores' life "by giving back and living a life that would never subject another person to the carelessness and recklessness of your actions."

The family's attorney, Emmet Carney, questioned whether more could have been done.

"There is no such thing as misdemeanor cocaine possession. Anything to do with cocaine is a felony in every other respect," Carney said in a statement to the Citizen Times before the hearing.

But District Attorney Todd Williams said Johanson pleaded guilty to the charges brought by the trooper and that state law did not consider a blood test proof of possession.

"N.C. courts have defined possession generally to mean 'the power and intent to control disposition or use' of an item and that possession of a controlled substance cannot be proven by reference to laboratory analysis of bodily fluids," Williams said.

Johanson's attorney, Todd Lentz, said his client apologized to the family.

"He and I are extremely remorseful and very sorry for this incident," he said, adding Johanson had a cup of coffee or a soft drink that he dropped and reached down to pick up when he ran a red light and hit Leticia Martinez Flores' car.

Johanson is an honorably discharged Army veteran, Lentz said

"He fully accepts responsibility for what happened," he said.

Leticia Martinez Flores and her husband met in Mexico and immigrated to the United States, settling in Weaverville, their attorney Carney said. After their children became teenagers, they had a "miracle baby," Romina, who is now 6 years old.

Carney said she was known for her kindness and enthusiasm, teaching other immigrants "the intricacies of citizenship, how to access education, accessing the documents to get a bank account — all the things that immigrants need to do. She did become part of the American dream."

Melissa Arroyo, her niece, told the court her aunt "always wanted them to have a better future and not to have to suffer the way she did when she was younger."

"To me, they had the perfect family," Arroyo said. "They brought love to all of us."

It is not clear if the family will bring a lawsuit. Brian Elston, another attorney representing the family and specializing in civil actions, said a decision about that had not been made.

"But we will explore all legal options regarding this tragic loss of life of ... a mom, wife, sister and daughter."

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Marshall driver positive for cocaine gets 75 days for deadly wreck