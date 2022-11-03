Marshall gets 10 years for assault, robbery

Nov. 3—LIMA — A Lima man found complicit in the assault and robbery of a man in May will spend at least 10 years in prison after a sentencing hearing Thursday.

Charles Marshall, 24, was convicted of complicity in aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, by a jury on Sept. 23. Both convictions have firearm specifications.

In surveillance video from outside the Lima Coca-Cola plant shown during the trial, Marshall and an accomplice, identified as Aaron Henderson, can be seen hanging out with Jay McMillen. Marshall can be seen using his phone, presumably texting Henderson encouragement to rob the man.

Text messages from Marshall to Henderson show him encouraging the man to rob McMillen and to "pass the Blick if you aint finna cause we clear," meaning he wanted Henderson to pass him the gun if he won't use it to rob the man because there were no witnesses. Marshall continued texting similar encouragement until two minutes before the assault.

After more texting, Henderson fired a gun next to McMillen's ear before striking his head and robbing him. Marshall can be seen taking the man's backpack and the two ran from the scene.

At the sentencing, Marshall said he and Henderson assaulted and robbed McMillen because they wanted money.

"I'd like to apologize for my actions that day," Marshall said.

In a victim impact summary, McMillen said he suffered severe physical and psychological harm. The man woke up in a Dayton hospital days after the attack with a deep gash in his head and tubes supporting his lung that had collapsed.

McMillen said he has been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder as a result of the incident and is seeking counseling.

Marshall is ordered to pay all court costs and $100 in restitution to McMillen for a phone he took. He will receive 174 days of jailtime credit.

Henderson, also 24, faces the same charges for the attack. His jury trial is set to begin Nov. 29.