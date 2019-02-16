How the Marshall Islands Envisions Its National Digital Currency Dubbed ‘Sovereign’

On Jan. 10, 2019, the team behind a national cryptocurrency for the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) — dubbed the Sovereign (SOV) — revealed that the coin is still being actively developed, despite previous disagreements among government officials, as well as reservations expressed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the United States Treasury Department on the subject.

The idea behind the SOV project lies in the RMI government's pursuance of "manifesting our [the RMI’s] national liberty,” as well as the creation of an alternative state currency to the U.S. dollar, which the small island nation has been using for decades.

Behind the scenes of the decision to issue a national crypto

The Republic of the Marshall Islands is an island country located near the equator in the Pacific Ocean and consists of 29 atolls and five individual islands, amounting to about 1,225 islands. For a period of 40 years, the country had been administered by the U.S. as part of the Trust Territory of the Pacific islands, attaining independence in 1986 under the Compact of Free Association.

Currently, the Marshall Islands uses the U.S. dollar as its official currency and is “highly dependent on receiving and spending U.S. grants,” totalling around $70 million each year in assistance, in accordance with the compact. Once issued, the SOV will circulate alongside the dollar, thus the Marshall Islands will have two coexisting legal tenders “for all debts, public charges, taxes and dues.”

The Sovereign was first introduced in February 2018, when the parliament of the Marshall Islands passed a law declaring its new national digital currency set to be released through an initial coin offering (ICO), with an initial total amount of 24 million units in order to avoid inflation. Some cash raised from the ICO will purportedly go toward health care for the country’s roughly 53,000 citizens who fell victim to the consequences of nuclear testing by the U.S. in the past.

The president of the RMI. Hilda C. Heine, said then that “this is a historic moment for our people, finally issuing and using our own currency, alongside the USD. It is another step of manifesting our national liberty.”

To implement the SOV initiative, the RMI government partnered with Israeli fintech startup Neema. Neema CEO Barak Ben-Ezer told the press that “this cryptocurrency, the Sovereign, is completely decentralized and the government cannot control the money supply. After the [crowd sale], they don’t have any control over the currency.”

Peter Dittus, chief Economist and co-founder of SOV Global and former secretary general of the Bank for International Settlements, told Cointelegraph that the decision to develop a national digital currency and not a fiat one is backed by several reasons. According to Dittus, developing countries, such as the RMI, struggle with the high costs of remittances, and having a crypto legal tender creates a situation where the solution to costly remittance is “baked into” the monetary system itself. Additionally, a central bank-managed fiat currency is costly to implement and to run, wherein “for a small country the costs clearly outweigh the benefits.”

SOV’s further development is challenged by the IMF and the U.S. Treasury Department