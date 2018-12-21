The Marshall Islands: A nation that fears it's on the brink of extinction originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

The Marshall Islands, a tiny nation of islands and atolls located between Hawaii and Australia, are in a fight for survival.

In a battle between man and nature, officials say climate change is threatening the islands' existence. The most extreme predictions say that rising sea levels could make the nation uninhabitable as soon as 2030.

The capital city of Majuro is only 300 feet wide in most places, yet the thin strip of land is home to over 27,000 people.

Charlotte Jack, one of the city’s residents, lives just steps from the water’s edge — her front yard is the ocean. At 16 years old, she has grown up feeling its fury made worse by unpredictable weather.

“One day it could be like… just the perfect day,” she said. “Tomorrow it could be like pouring rain, and water is up high and it’s just scary.”

More than once, she said, she's been woken up by water flooding into her home.

Jack is part of what's called the "last generation" — over half the country's population is under the age of 24.

“Time is very limited,” Jack said. “Sometimes I think that by the time I graduate and go get my education, try to come back and serve my island, there's no more island. There's no more nation. There’s no more culture. And I'm just there, stuck on the mainland, thinking, ‘What could I have done?’”

Earlier this fall, a United Nations report sounded the alarm about the dire consequences of global warming, stating that if the earth’s temperature rises just a half-degree more, there will be longer periods of drought, severe heat waves and more sea level rise.

The government of the Marshall Islands has had one of the loudest voices on the world’s stage with regard to climate change. It was instrumental in drafting the Paris Agreement, a landmark measure to curb carbon emissions and combat climate change worldwide.

“[The Paris Agreement] came to be… really our last hope to galvanize the entire global community to say, 'OK enough is enough,'” The islands’ Minister of Environment David Paul said.

The country is working to protect itself against mother nature's wrath by building concrete sea walls, but it remains to be seen how effective they will be.

“We’ve deployed the best engineering calculations we can deploy with the resources we have,” Paul said. “With climate change… nothing is guaranteed."

The island of Eneko is among other smaller islands on the outer edge of Majuro’s lagoon. Paul pointed out that the island has had a significant amount of land turned to beach.

“The beach is expanding, sooner or later everything will be beach rather than land,” he said.

This pristine, unspoiled land may one day soon be lost forever.

“Land here is owned by families for hundreds of years. It's... a feeling of wealth for most Marshallese,” explained Jack Niedenthal, an American expat who has spent decades advocating for the rights of the Marshallese.