Marshall man sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for bomb threat

Dec. 1—A Marshall, Illinois, man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison after he called in a bomb threat to a company in Paris late last year.

Justin L. Switzer, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of willfully threatening the use of explosives, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Illinois.

According to court documents, Switzer called in a bomb threat to North American Lighting Company Inc. in Paris on Nov. 2, 2022. He admitted to calling the business and stating "two minutes to detonation."

In response to the bomb threat, North American Lighting evacuated personnel, which caused the company to lose approximately $456,000 in gross revenue.

In addition to his prison sentence of 41 months, Switzer was ordered to pay $456,000 in restitution.

FBI Springfield Field Office and Homeland Security Investigations contributed to the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kevin Burke and Liam Coonan prosecuted the case.