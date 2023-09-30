Marshall megasite still under construction. Ford just isn’t doing the work.

Work is still underway at the massive megasite just outside Marshall, despite Ford’s announcement Monday that it would pause construction and investment on the promised $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant.

That’s because a well-known contractor and the Michigan Department of Transportation continue to do the water, electrical and other general infrastructure necessary for any large industrial plant to occupy the site. And at this point, Ford’s work on a project slated to receive roughly $1.8 billion in tax subsidies is comparatively minimal.

“To be clear, the Walbridge work on the site is continuing. Only the Ford component of work on the site has paused,” Amy Bailey, a spokeswoman for a company hired to do communications work by the Marshall area economic development organization, told the Free Press on Thursday.

Much of the site preparation money is dedicated to a $178 million contract with Walbridge, a prominent Michigan construction company. The company has the contract with the Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance, the local entity that works with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation on state-subsidized projects.

Through August, Bailey said Walbridge received $74 million via reimbursements for its work at the site. She did not immediately respond to questions about whether the alliance knows what Ford stopped doing at the site.

On Friday, Ford spokesman T.R. Reid provided general details indicating that it had only undertaken a small amount of work at the site recently before the pause it announced Monday.

Yet on Monday, he said the company is, “pausing work and limiting spending on construction on the Marshall site, effective today, until we’re confident about our ability to competitively operate the plant."

At the time, he declined to discuss any details about the pause, including the timing. While both Michigan elected officials and UAW officials said they believe the decision is tied to the union’s ongoing strike against the Big Three, the company has never specifically said this.

Reid told the Free Press on Friday that Ford only began construction at the site relatively recently; he did not immediately provide additional information on when this started. The scope of the work Ford had undertaken was relatively small compared to the other construction work still ongoing carried out by a private contractor.

“In order to proceed with that kind of an investment, to complete that kind of an investment, we’ve got to make sure that we can do it with economics that make sense,” Reid said Friday during a phone interview.

What exactly Ford stopped doing is important.

As part of an agreement with the Michigan Strategic Fund – the board that formally approves subsidies before they go to the legislature – on a $210 million grant, there’s a component that says the company might have to pay back any money received on eligible expenses or transfer land back to whomever provided it to the company if it stops work at the site for 120 consecutive days.

But Otie McKinely, a spokesman for the fund and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, says this rule does not apply yet and that Ford has not received any of that grant money. In general, economic development officials say that in order to receive the cash grant, companies must actually first create the jobs they promised.

Michigan lawmakers, with the help of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the fund and the corporation, allocated public subsidies for the project in exchange for the promised investment and 2,500 new jobs. Hundreds of millions in tax dollars went toward site preparation.

Michigan state lawmakers approved $330 million for the Michigan Department of Transportation to perform road and infrastructure improvements at the site. The department has spent more than $575,000 "on early preliminary engineering work and temporary improvements for traffic safety along the Michigan Avenue corridor," according to MDOT spokesperson Jeff Cranson.

"This work was already on a wish list to benefit existing commuter and commercial traffic," he wrote in an email to the Free Press Tuesday.

Despite Ford's pause, the fund board also approved another $65 million on Tuesday for the alliance to aquire and install infrastructure on hundreds of additional acreas near the site.

McKinely said he did not know what work Ford stopped performing at the Marshall site, However, he stressed that irrespective of Ford, MEDC and the state want the site to have the water, electrical and other infrastructure necessary for a massive industrial development.

That’s what makes a so-called megasite competitive – Tennessee and other states around the country built out the infrastructure at comparably large sites years ago, Michigan economic development officials note, arguing this makes them more competitive to land big projects.

It’s unclear when work might restart. The UAW expanded its strike to a GM plant in Lansing and a Ford plant in Chicago on Friday, prompting Ford CEO Jim Farley to accuse the union of holding up negotiations over electric vehicle battery plants.

