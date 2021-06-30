Marshall, Minnesota, man accused of downloading child pornography

Jun. 30—REDWOOD FALLS — A Marshall man is facing felony charges related to downloading child pornography in Redwood County.

Edward Carl Gatfield, 46, had a first appearance Monday in front of Fifth Judicial District Judge Patrick Rohland for five felony counts of possessing pornographic work on his computer.

Rohland ordered a conditional release for Gatfield, provided he does not leave Minnesota without written court approval, have no contact with alleged victims, obey all laws, submit to random testing and does not enter bars or liquor stores; or he could post $30,000 bail or bond for release with no conditions.

According to the criminal complaint, Gatfield is accused of possessing five images of girls between the ages of 10 and 16 in various states of undress.

Gatfield told law enforcement he downloaded child pornography unintentionally through a peer-to-peer sharing application after using search terms like "incest," "young women," and "young girls." He told law enforcement he deleted the images after he reviewed them.

The Redwood Falls Police Department was initially notified in 2019 by an agent with the Minnesota Child Exploitation Task Force that an investigation found Gatfield allegedly downloaded the images between May 2017 and December 2018.

The charges list an offense date in May 2019 when Redwood Falls police officers executed a search warrant at Gatfield's apartment.

His next court date is July 12.

Click to read more about Crime and Courts.