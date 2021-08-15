Marshall Motor Holdings plc (LON:MMH) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A UK£0.089 Dividend

Marshall Motor Holdings plc (LON:MMH) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Marshall Motor Holdings' shares before the 19th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 17th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.089 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.18 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Marshall Motor Holdings has a trailing yield of 7.2% on the current share price of £2.47. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Marshall Motor Holdings is paying out just 14% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Marshall Motor Holdings has grown its earnings rapidly, up 27% a year for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Marshall Motor Holdings looks like a promising growth company.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, six years ago, Marshall Motor Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 58% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Has Marshall Motor Holdings got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Companies like Marshall Motor Holdings that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Overall, Marshall Motor Holdings looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Marshall Motor Holdings (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

