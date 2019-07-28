Is Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (LON:MMH) Excessively Paying Its CEO?

In 2008 Daksh Gupta was appointed CEO of Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (LON:MMH). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Daksh Gupta's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Marshall Motor Holdings Plc is worth UK£109m, and total annual CEO compensation is UK£2.0m. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at UK£417k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under UK£161m, and the median CEO total compensation was UK£254k.

It would therefore appear that Marshall Motor Holdings Plc pays Daksh Gupta more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Marshall Motor Holdings has changed over time.

Is Marshall Motor Holdings Plc Growing?

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 8.7% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is down -2.0% over last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Marshall Motor Holdings Plc Been A Good Investment?

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc has generated a total shareholder return of 2.3% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Marshall Motor Holdings Plc with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

We think many shareholders would be underwhelmed with the business growth over the last three years.

And shareholder returns are decent but not great. So we doubt many shareholders would consider the CEO pay to be particularly modest! So you may want to check if insiders are buying Marshall Motor Holdings shares with their own money (free access).

