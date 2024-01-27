Marshall museum ‘thrilled’ to welcome new Education Director

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Michelson Museum of Art in Marshall announced they’ve brought in a new Education Director for their “artistic passion and educational expertise.”

East Texas native, Laura “Alfy” Lindsey has served as temporary Education Director since October, and as a drama instructor at the Marshall Fine Arts Academy. Lindsey studied at Panola College and The University of Texas at Austin for a degree in the Fine Arts.

“Whether wielding a pen, brush, or camera, Alfy has consistently channeled her creative energy into various artistic endeavors, showcasing a remarkable range of skills and a deep love for the arts,” the museum said.

According to the museum, Lindsey is an awarded artist whose background will enhance educational programs and initiatives.

‘We are thrilled to officially welcome Alfy as our Education Director. Her passion for the arts, combined with her diverse skill set, will undoubtedly inspire and elevate our educational programs. We look forward to the innovative contributions she will make to the Michelson Museum of Art,” executive director of the museum, Dinora Harris said.

Established in 1985, the Michelson Museum of Art provides educational programs and entrance at no cost.

