Marshall police look for owner of photo charms

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — State police are looking for the owner of several charms featuring family photos.

The three charms — two round and one shaped like a heart — were turned in to the Michigan State Police Marshall Post. Now troopers are asking anyone who recognizes the people in the tiny photographs to contact them in hopes of reuniting the items with their owner.

Police did not say where the charms came from or who turned them in.

Anyone who recognizes the photos is asked to call MSP Marshall post at 269.558.0500.

