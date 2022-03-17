Threat that closed Marshall Public Schools deemed not credible; classes resume Friday

The Marshall Police Department has determined an online threat directed toward Marshall Public Schools Thursday was not credible.

Classes were canceled throughout the district Thursday "out of an abundance of caution" after students, staff and parents alerted district officials Wednesday evening to alleged online threats made by a 13-year-old former student.

District officials alerted Marshall police around 12:30 a.m. Thursday to a screen shot of a social media message shared between two 14-year-old students, which stated the 13-year-old suspect "has been saying he's gonna shoot up the school."

"Officers interviewed both 14-year-old students and found there was no direct threat made by the 13-year-old male," Marshall Police Chief Josh Lankerd said in a statement.

The 13-year-old was located at his residence in Adrian. The Adrian Police Department assisted Marshall police in assessing the threat, locating no firearms in a search of the residence, according to Lankerd.

During the investigation, police discovered a video unrelated to the threat showing the 13-year-old male holding what appeared to be a handgun. Adrian police determined the handgun was a BB pistol that belonged to a juvenile friend.

"While MPD found that this threat was not credible, the district will take threats, such as this one, very seriously," Superintendent Becky Jones said in a letter to families Thursday afternoon. "I want to assure you that we will always take the safety and security of our students and staff team very seriously. Our district is grateful for our close partnership with the Marshall Police Department who worked promptly to investigate the threat throughout the night as well as the students and staff who reported the content immediately."

Marshall will resume in-person classes Friday.

