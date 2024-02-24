Marshall Public Schools moves forward with $90M bond proposal
MARSHALL — Following the completion of the district-wide facility needs assessment, the Marshall Public Schools Board of Education is moving forward with a $90 million bond proposal for the district.
The proposal, slated for the May 7 ballot, includes district-wide technology and equipment improvements, a new elementary building in Albion, athletic facility improvements at Marshall High School and infrastructure improvements at all school buildings.
"(This is) beneficial for all of our kids," Marshall Superintendent Rebecca Jones said. "There is something for almost every program that the district has to offer (in this bond)."
Back to the drawing board
Marshall last asked voters to consider a bond in November 2021, with voters ultimately rejecting the $45.5 million package by a 2-1 margin in the election.
It marked the first bond put before voters since Marshall completed its annexation of the Albion School District in 2016. It was also the first time district staff had to communicate the details of a bond during a global pandemic, a time when gatherings were limited and community forums often shifted online.
The district has since hosted a number of community input sessions to learn what residents would like to see in a a future proposal. An updated facilities assessment has identified nearly $150 million in needs for the district.
"We have done a lot of listening sessions and gathered a lot of surveys from our community on input on why the last bond failed," Jones said. "So, we went back into planning and communicating and we have come out with a bond that addresses more needs than the one that was previously put out."
So, what's included in the new bond proposal?
One of the most significant needs identified by the district is for a new elementary school in Albion.
The most recent district facility assessment found that, in its current condition, Harrington Elementary has roughly $21 million in facility needs. With this in mind, the district is proposing the construction of a new K-5 elementary building on the Opportunity High School campus in Albion, a $23.8 million cost.
The bond will also cover the cost of a variety of infrastructure improvements, including a four-classroom addition at Gordon Elementary, the addition of a secure vestibule at Hughes Elementary as well as air conditioning at all unconditioned spaces inside Gordon and Marshall Middle School.
The athletic complex at Marshall High School also would get a significant upgrade through the proposed bond. Among the proposed improvements are a new auxiliary gym with three courts and an elevated walking track, a weight room and wrestling room addition, new football/soccer fields and stadium buildings and new baseball/softball fields and stadium buildings.
The construction of an FFA barn at the high school is also included in the bond proposal. Marshall currently has more than 150 students enrolled in its FFA program, as well as the largest alumni chapter of the FFA in Michigan.
District-wide improvements would include instructional technology upgrades, security camera replacements, piano and musical instrument replacements and stage/performance equipment upgrades.
What's the financial impact?
Marshall taxpayers would see a 1-mill increase under this bond proposal. The owner of a $200,000 home — $100,00 taxable value — would pay $8.33 more per month under the proposal. Marshall Public Schools currently levies 6 mills for school bond debt.
Currently, property owners in Albion are not paying a millage to support Marshall Public Schools. Under the proposed bond, former taxpayers of the Albion School District would see a 4.95-mill increase, with the owner of a $200,000 home paying $41.25 more per month.
A building-by-building breakdown of the proposed bond improvements is as follows:
Gordon Elementary
Four-classroom addition
Air conditioning
Energy efficiency upgrades
Infrastructure improvements
Hughes Elementary
40% roof replacement
Administration and secure vestibule addition
Infrastructure improvements
Walters Elementary
Infrastructure improvements
Energy Efficiency upgrades
New K-5 Elementary in Albion
New driveways, parking lots and drop-off loops
New playgrounds
Physical education playfields
Secure vestibule adjacent to administrative offices
General education classrooms for Young 5's - 5th Grade
Special education and support services classrooms and offices
Music classroom with storage
Art classroom with storage
Media Center and media support spaces
Gymnasium for physical education and after hours use
Cafeteria and kitchen
Performance stage
Extended learning areas
Marshall Middle School
Air conditioning
Energy efficiency upgrades
Infrastructure upgrades
Outdoor track
Partial roof replacement
Opportunity High School
Infrastructure upgrades
Parking lot repaving
Partial roof replacement
Flooring, ceiling, door, casework and code updates
Marshall High School
Parking lot repaving
Infrastructure improvements
New baseball/softball complex
New football/track complex and soccer stadium
Three court auxiliary gym with elevated walking track
New weight room
New wrestling room
Mechanical upgrades to pool
New FFA barn
District-wide initiatives
Security camera upgrades
Technology infrastructure upgrades
Fire alarm upgrades
Auditorium and stage updates
Middle School and High School band, orchestra and choir equipment/instruments
Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com
This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Marshall Public Schools moves forward with $90M bond proposal