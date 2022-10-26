MARSHALL - A Marshall Public Schools student was taken into custody Tuesday after police were alerted to the child's suspected threats toward schoolmates.

Marshall police did not provide information about what the child allegedly did or which school was in danger. However, according to a release from Police Chief Josh Lankerd, a school resource officer working with the school district's Threat Assessment Team uncovered evidence of "a legitimate threat."

Investigators interviewed the unidentified suspect along with the suspect's parents and several witnesses. The investigation also included home visits by the school resource officer. No firearms were located.

After Oxford: Battle Creek area schools, police share responsibility of safety

The juvenile suspect was taken into custody at the Calhoun County Youth Center.

No other information was available.

Contact reporter Nick Buckley at nbuckley@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-966-0652. Follow him on Twitter:@NickJBuckley

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Marshall student taken into custody after allegedly threatening students