Marshall University Day at the W.Va. Capitol

Feb. 7—HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — More than 200 Marshall University students, faculty, staff, coaches and administrators converged on the West Virginia State Capitol Wednesday, Jan. 31, for Marshall Day at the Capitol, an annual event spotlighting the people, places and programs of the Green and White.

The event was organized by Marshall's offices of alumni relations and government relations, with special support from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, the Marshall Health Network and the Marshall University Research Corporation.

The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Huntington, along with members of the Capitol and Greater Kanawha Alumni Chapters, also participated in the day's activities.