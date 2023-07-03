Marshall woman sentenced for online threat against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

LANSING — A Marshall woman has been sentenced after admitting to threatening violence against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer online.

Tabitha Davis, 33, was sentenced last week to four months probation and a suspended sentence of 20 days in jail for threatening Whitmer, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday. The court additionally ordered Davis to complete recommended mental health treatment and complete a substance abuse evaluation.

Davis was charged for sending a threatening message through Whitmer’s constituent services website. She admitted to sending the message and initially claimed that it was protected speech.

Davis ultimately pleaded guilty to malicious use of telecommunications services.

“Threatening public officials with violence for doing their jobs cannot stand,” Nessel said in a news release. “This conduct constitutes terrorism and my Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit is uniquely qualified to prosecute these crimes and hold accountable those who commit them.”

In 2019, Nessel launched the Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit within the Criminal Division of the Department of Attorney General. The unit works with both federal and local authorities to ensure that hate crimes and crimes of domestic terrorism are thoroughly investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent possible under the law.

