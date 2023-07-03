Marshall woman who threatened Whitmer sentenced, AG's office announces

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday that a court sentenced a Marshall woman last week for threatening Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Thirty-three-year-old Tabitha Davis, of Marshall, was sentenced to four months probation a suspended sentence of 20 days in jail, Nessel's office shared in a press release. She was also ordered to complete mental health treatment and a substance abuse evaluation, the release states.

"Threatening public officials with violence for doing their jobs cannot stand," Nessel said in a statement. "This conduct constitutes terrorism and my Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit is uniquely qualified to prosecute these crimes and hold accountable those who commit them," Nessel added, referring to the unit she launched in 2019.

Davis admitted to sending an online message threatening the governor, claiming initially that it was protected speech, according to Nessel's office. The message was sent via a constituent services website, the release states.

In October 2020, federal and state authorities charged a group of men for orchestrating a plot to kidnap Whitmer. Among the federal defendants, two pleaded guilty, two were convicted and two were acquitted. Three state defendants were convicted last October of providing support for a terrorist act while the four others await trial later this year. In a separate case related to the plot, a Wisconsin man has pleaded guilty.

In March, the FBI arrested a man who threatened to kill Whitmer and others, according to a criminal case unsealed earlier this year.

