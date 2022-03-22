Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Marshalls Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Marshalls had debt of UK£41.0m at the end of December 2021, a reduction from UK£130.3m over a year. But on the other hand it also has UK£42.0m in cash, leading to a UK£1.01m net cash position.

A Look At Marshalls' Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Marshalls had liabilities of UK£150.6m due within a year, and liabilities of UK£101.0m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of UK£42.0m as well as receivables valued at UK£111.9m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by UK£97.7m.

Of course, Marshalls has a market capitalization of UK£1.32b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Marshalls also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Better yet, Marshalls grew its EBIT by 179% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Marshalls's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Marshalls has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent three years, Marshalls recorded free cash flow worth 61% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Marshalls has UK£1.01m in net cash. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 179% over the last year. So we don't think Marshalls's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 1 warning sign with Marshalls , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

