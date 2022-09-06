Marshals accuse Las Cruces man of choking, robbing Mesilla man

LAS CRUCES – One man faces robbery charges after the Mesilla Marshals say he choked and robbed his girlfriend’s stepfather in July.

Court records show David Almaguer Enriquez, 34, faces one count of robbery and one count of aggravated battery. Marshals arrested Enriquez on Sept. 2, jail records show. As of the publication of this article, Enriquez remains jailed.

According to an affidavit signed by Mesilla Det. Danny Garcia, the incident occurred July 5 around noon. Garcia wrote that marshals were called to a home on the 2900 block of Estrada Road in Mesilla. There, two people told the marshals that Enriquez had just stolen a wallet after choking his girlfriend’s stepfather.

The stepfather told marshals the incident began when Enriquez arrived on a black 20-speed bicycle. Enriquez asked the stepfather for the time. The stepfather told police that he’d met Enriquez twice and recognized him as his stepdaughter’s boyfriend. When the stepfather turned and stepped inside to look at a clock inside his house, he said Enriquez placed him in a chokehold.

For a while, the two men struggled. The stepfather, whom Garcia described in his affidavit as elderly, sustained several strikes from Enriquez as he tried to reach for his wallet. Eventually, the stepfather said Enriquez got a hold of his wallet.

The stepfather said that his wallet contained about $175 in cash, a credit card, his Social Security card, driver’s license, a Medicaid card, and a debit card. Later, the stepdaughter's sister, Christy Cisneros, told marshals that Enriquez confided in her that he'd stolen some money for her.

While the specifics of Enriquez’s arrest were not included in the affidavit, jail records show Las Cruces police arrested Enriquez on the 2200 block of South Solano on Friday evening — the same place and time that Cisneros was arrested.

Cisneros, 39, is charged with fraudulent refusal to return leased vehicle or personal property. According to an affidavit penned by LCPD Det. Kenneth Davis, Cisneros rented a U-Haul Truck on Aug. 9. She agreed to return the truck on Aug. 10 but did not, Davis wrote in the affidavit.

Cisneros and Enriquez were scheduled for first appearances in the Doña Ana Magistrate Court Tuesday afternoon.

