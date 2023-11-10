Marshals arrest Montgomery man in Kentucky in connection with September homicide

Law enforcement in Kentucky have arrested a 35-year-old Montgomery man in connection to a September death.

The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force arrested Javorski Barnes on Thursday in connection with the Sept. 27 homicide of Montgomery man Dredrick Stokes, 29, Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email.

The Montgomery Police Department issued a nationwide murder warrant to find Barnes, who now awaits extradition to Montgomery.

Police did not immediately share any other information.

