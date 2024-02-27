Marshals arrest SC man accused of shooting teen in Wingate, sheriff says

The U.S. Marshals arrested a Pageland, South Carolina, man, accused of trying to kill a teen on Feb. 3 in Wingate, the Union County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday.

Suspects at large after teen shot multiple times in Wingate

An 18-year-old Wingate resident walked up to a car on Bobwhite Circle that had several people inside of it, including Caleb Garcia, 20.

The teen was shot multiple times and was taken to a medical facility, the sheriff said.

“The suspects who attempted to kill the victim in this case believed they could commit this violent act within Union County and would not be pursued or held accountable,” said Sheriff Eddie Cathey. “The arrest of the first suspect, Caleb Garcia, sends a clear message to those involved that our dedicated personnel will not stop until everyone involved has been identified, arrested, and charged.”

Garcia was arrested Monday night, charged with attempted first-degree murder and extradited to North Carolina from Pageland.

He is in Union County Detention Center and has a secured bond of $500,000. The shooting victim is still recovering, the sheriff said.

The investigation is ongoing.

VIDEO: Suspects at large after teen shot multiple times in Wingate



