Marshals arrest second suspect in Sept. 20 shooting of Montgomery teen

Law enforcement officers have made a second arrest in the Sept. 20 shooting death of a 16-year-old Montgomery boy.

The Montgomery Police Department charged Montgomery man Willie Cole, 18, with capital murder, Capt. Raymond Carson said in an email. The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Cole on Thursday in Prattville. He is in the Montgomery jail without a bond.

The department also charged Raymond Kemp, 19, with capital murder in this case, Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email. Kemp is also in the Montgomery jail.

The marshals arrested Kemp on Feb. 1 in Cocoa, Fla., Coleman said in the email

Police are not releasing any more information at this time. Coleman did not release the name of the 16-year-old boy who died.

