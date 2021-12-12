Marshals arrest suspect on other side of NC after man found dead in car, officials say

A man charged in the November shooting death of a 29-year-old has been arrested in North Carolina, officials said.

On the morning of Nov. 18, deputies found Kedrick Tevon Green “deceased in his vehicle from a gunshot wound at close range” at an apartment complex on Christ School Road in Arden, North Carolina, which is about 113 miles west of Charlotte, according to a news release from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives launched an investigation, and on Dec. 1, the sheriff’s office said it had charged Alfred Louis Logan Jr. with first-degree murder and told local agencies to be on the lookout for him. At the time, the sheriff’s office said Logan was on federal probation and was possibly armed “based on past criminal history and the nature of this crime.”

On Sunday, Dec. 12, members of U.S. Marshals Service took Logan into custody in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, “without incident,” the sheriff’s office said. Elizabeth City is about 415 miles east of Arden.

“Mr. Logan was armed with a handgun at the time of his arrest, and detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office are currently en route to Elizabeth City to take custody of the handgun and additional evidence that may be related to the death of Kedrick Tevon Green on November 18th,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said it has also charged Logan’s girlfriend, identified as Lindsey Nicole Calton, with “felony accessory after the fact of first-degree murder and felony obstruction of justice” related to Green’s death. She was previously taken into custody in Irondale, Alabama.

She is accused of fleeing Buncombe County with Logan and committing “violent crimes in other jurisdictions.”

Logan was also wanted in Alabama on first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree assault in connection with a shooting at a gas station, police said, according to local news outlets.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into Green’s death is ongoing.

“This has been a detailed and time-consuming homicide investigation,” Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller said in the release. “I would like to convey my sincere thanks to our detectives and all others involved for their attention to detail, relentless determination and timely response starting on November 18th. I would also like to commend and thank all involved for taking Mr. Alfred Logan Jr. into custody.”

No other information was released as of Dec. 12.

