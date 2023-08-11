Marshals capture fugitive wanted in 2020 killing of Asheville teen

The U.S. Marshals captured a fugitive Thursday wanted in the killing of an Asheville teen in 2020.

Dionate Whitson was arrested in Kinston, North Carolina, the police department posted on its Facebook page.

Whitson is accused of killing Teylyn McAlphin.

The fugitive was taken into custody without incident.

However, Kinston police said they encountered Whitson five days before his arrest. They were investigating suspicious activity when they encountered Whitson, who allegedly ran from them and tossed a gun.

Kinston police officers eventually arrested him during a traffic stop on Highway 70.

Whitson was also wanted on a charge of having a stolen gun.

He is being held in the Lenoir County Detention Center without bond.

In October 2022, the U.S. Marshals said that Whitson had ties to Charlotte, Greenville, North Carolina, and Atlanta, in addition to Asheville.

