Marshals make Florida arrest in 2023 killing of Montgomery teen

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a 19-year-old with capital murder.

The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Raymond Kemp on Feb. 1 and put him in the Montgomery jail Tuesday, Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email.

Police identified Kemp, of Montgomery, as a suspect in the Sept. 20 shooting death of a 16-year-old Montgomery boy.

Law enforcement officers found him in Cocoa, Fla., on Feb. 1.

Police are not releasing any more information at this time. Coleman refused to release the name of the 16-year-old boy who died.

