Marshals nab Meridian murder suspect in Wisconsin

Jul. 29—A man wanted by the Meridian Police Department for murder was arrested Thursday by U.S. Marshals in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Sgt. Heather Luebbers said SanMarco Houston was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Region Task Force as part of a joint operation with MPD and the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Task

Force. Houston was wanted by MPD for the December 27, 2020 shooting death of Jantareun Fulgham.

"On July 28 the US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force apprehended SanMarco Houston in Manitowoc,WI though operation Triple Beam 1," she said. "They worked in conjunction with the Meridian Police Department Special operations unit and the US Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force."

Houston is being held without bond awaiting extradition back to Meridian, Luebbers said. When he arrives, he will be charged with drive by shooting and murder.

Luebbers said two additional suspects in Fulgham's death were detained in Meridian on Tuesday. Kedarius Stribling, 19, and Kendarius Ruffin, 20, were arrested and charged with drive by shooting and murder.

Bond for Stribling and Ruffin was set at $1 million each.