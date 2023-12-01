Marshals offer cash reward for information in shooting death of pregnant Kent woman

The U.S. Marshal's Office is offering a cash reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to the arrest of a 44-year-old man in the shooting death of a pregnant woman on Nov. 21, according to a Kent Police Department news release.

Dawan Wilson is currently charged with aggravated murder in Portage County in the death of 35-year-old Cheretta Frierson, officials said.

'Terrible situation': Search continues for man accused of killing pregnant woman in Kent

Police believe Wilson traveled to Kent from his home in Goodyear, Arizona, in search of Freirson

Officers responded to the 1300 block of South Water Street at about 2 p.m. on Nov. 21 for reports of screams and possible gunshots. Upon arriving at the home, they found Freirson at the bottom of the basement stairs unresponsive.

Two other children were in the home at the time and were uninjured.

Anyone with any information can contact the Kent Police Department or the U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or submit a web tip. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

