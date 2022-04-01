Marshals return sexual abuse suspect to Lee County

Mar. 31—TUPELO — A Union County man facing numerous felony sex charges is now behind bars.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his department was tipped off "a short time ago" about a man who was reportedly providing illegal drugs to a child and initiated an investigation.

Johnson said that investigation uncovered the name of the suspect and also evidence that Charles Bishop, 39, of 1298 County Road 185, Blue Springs, had sexually battered a child.

Authorities secured an arrest warrant for Bishop on Wednesday. The U.S. Marshals Service found Bishop in another county and took him onto custody on March 31. The docket book shows Bishop was booked into the Lee County Jail on Thursday at 6 a.m.

Bishop is currently charged with three counts of sexual battery, two counts of child abuse/drug endangerment, one count of molestation and one count of aggravated domestic violence. As of Thursday afternoon, he had not been carried in front of a judge for an initial appearance for the setting of bond.

Johnson said the investigation is "open and ongoing," noting that Bishop could face additional charges at a later time.

