Marshals search for man wanted for first-degree robbery

United States Marshals are searching for a man who is wanted for first-degree robbery and may be armed, according to CrimeStoppers.

Cavaria Latre Devon May, 25, has friends and family in Montgomery, according to a news release.

May is 5'11" and weighs about 160 pounds. He has a tattoo of a cross on the right side of his neck.

Cavaria Latre Devon May is wanted for first-degree robbery.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to May's arrest.

Anyone with information about May can call police or CrimeStoppers on the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP. Those who wish to remain anonymous should call CrimeStoppers.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Do you know Cavaria May? The U.S. Marshals want to know where he is.