Marshals: Woman wanted in killing of cyclist flew to New York

A Texas woman wanted in the killing of cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson earlier this month is believed to have flown from Austin to New York City days after the fatal shooting, officials said Wednesday.

Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, is accused of shooting Wilson in Austin on May 11, and a warrant for her arrest was issued on May 17, officials have said.

But on May 14, three days after Wilson was found shot inside a home, investigators believe that Armstrong left Austin, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement Wednesday.

She caught a flight to Houston and then a connecting flight to LaGuardia Airport in New York City, the marshals service said.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong. (US Marshals)

Armstrong was in a relationship with another professional cyclist, Colin Strickland, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC affiliate KXAN of Austin.

During a break in their relationship, Strickland had had a relationship with Wilson, according to the affidavit.

On the night of the killing, a female friend of Wilson’s returned home at around 10 p.m. and found Wilson shot, Austin police have said. Wilson died of multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Strickland has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

He has said in a statement to the Austin-American Statesman newspaper that he had a brief relationship with Wilson in October, when he and Armstrong were not a couple, but no longer.

Strickland said that since then they were in a platonic and professional relationship only, and he considered Wilson a great friend.

Armstrong is considered a fugitive, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The arrest warrant is for murder, according to online court records.