Marshfield-area man will continue to face attempted homicide charges in Richfield shooting

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – A 29-year-old Richfield man will continue to face charges that he tried to kill another man by shooting him during a dispute over a roofing job.

Jason R. Schultz faces charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless injury, three counts of second-degree reckless injury and one count of felony bail jumping. During a hearing Wednesday, Wood County Circuit Judge Greg Potter ordered the case to continue and scheduled the next appearance for July 22.

According to the criminal complaint, at 7:08 a.m. May 30, a man called and reported someone had shot him and he was going to Marshfield Medical Center. Marshfield police learned the shooting had taken place in the 9500 block of Half Mile Drive in Richfield, about 7 miles south of the hospital.

The victim, his daughter, his mother and another man went to the home on Half Mile Drive to get an air compressor and some hoses to complete a roofing project. When they got there, Schultz came out of the house and got into an argument with the victim, according to the complaint.

Schultz accused the other man of making an error on a roofing job that the two were doing together and leaving Schultz to fix it without getting paid. Schultz became angry about the other man taking his equipment, retrieved a gun from the house and fired shots into the ground and into his own pickup, according to Schultz's statement to police.

The victim told police he worried about his daughter's safety and tried to knock the rifle away and he hit Schultz in the head. At that point, Schultz hit him with the gun and knocked him to the ground, then shot him in the lower abdomen, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim and the rest of his group got into his mother's vehicle and she drove him to Marshfield Medical Center, according to the complaint.

Both the victim and Schultz's girlfriend said Schultz had been using methamphetamine or something similar prior to the shooting incident, according to the complaint. Schultz had been free on a $2,500 signature bond that had been set in February for an unrelated case in which he was charged with two counts of child neglect.

Story continues

Schultz is in jail on a $100,000 bail set by Wood County Circuit Judge Todd Wolf on May 31. If convicted of all charges, Schultz faces a maximum sentence of 143½ years in prison. Note: He's actually in the Adams County Jail as a Wood County inmate:

MORE NEWS: Columbus Catholic baseball nearly pulls off miracle comeback in Division 4 state semifinal

MORE NEWS: Proposed solar farm in Portage County would be largest in Wisconsin, powering up to 250,000 homes

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KMadden715, Instagram at @kmadden715 or Facebook at facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

This article originally appeared on Marshfield News-Herald: Richfield man charged with shooting another man in Wood County