Marshfield Columbus Catholic Schools announces plans for $10.5M fieldhouse project

A rendering of the front the planned $10.5 million fieldhouse project at Columbus Catholic Schools facing northeast roughly from South Columbus Avenue and Sixth Street in Marshfield.

MARSHFIELD − School officials hope to break ground this spring on a $10.5 million fieldhouse project they say will add much-needed classroom space, create more practice time for sports, music and theater, and potentially bring larger tournaments and events to the community.

Marshfield Columbus Catholic Schools announced Wednesday a campaign to raise the final $2.5 million for the fieldhouse.

The project will add four full basketball courts, a stage for events and performances, four classrooms, a fitness center, batting cages, locker rooms, a concession stand, bathrooms and more in a fieldhouse that will connect Columbus Catholic High/Middle School to Our Lady of Peace Intermediate School.

“As enrollment at Columbus Catholic Schools has expanded, we’ve started to experience a shortage of space, both for classrooms and extracurricular activities,” David Eaton, president of Columbus Catholic Schools, said in a news release. “Being able to add four classrooms, along with facilities that would allow practices to end at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. or 10 p.m., would be a huge benefit to our students.”

Seventeen local donors have already pledged $8 million and the school system is now asking “community stakeholders” to help reach the $10.5 million goal. It is offering naming opportunities for donations over $250,000 and recognition on a “donor wall” for amounts over $2,500.

A floorplan image for the planned $10.5 million fieldhouse project at Columbus Catholic Schools in Marshfield. The southern side of Our Lady of Peace Intermediate School is seen on the right side of the image.

“Our gymnasium was built in 1952, and I firmly believe we’ve maximized its potential,” Columbus Catholic Schools Athletic Director Joe Konieczny said in the release. “It is the home to 18 basketball teams and nine volleyball teams. We use it for games, tournaments, camps, band concerts, choir concerts, drama productions, and all PE classes in grades 6-12. ... We tell our students to always do the most with what they have. We’ve done that with our current facilities, but we need more space."

The larger space would also allow Columbus Catholic Schools to host larger sports tournaments, parish events and other activities in Marshfield, school officials said.

“We will be able to host even more events and have an even larger impact on the lives of youth in the Marshfield community. I view this as an opportunity to make sure Columbus is here forever,” Konieczny said. “There is no greater gift we can leave those who will follow us.”

To make a donation, call Krisann Mauritz, Columbus Catholic Schools director of giving and events, at 715-387-1177 ext. 3314 or email mauritz.krisann@columbusdons.org. You also can make a donation with a credit card on the Columbus Catholic Schools website.

