Marshfield double murder suspect captured

25 Investigates has learned the nationwide manhunt for Christopher Keeley is over.

A law enforcement source said Keeley is in custody in South Florida. A Miami-Dade County jail report shows Keeley was booked at 6:05 a.m, Saturday Morning.

Keeley is being held on a fugitive warrant and is ineligible for bond, according to the report.

A warrant was issued for Keeley earlier this week in Plymouth District Court for the double murder of Carl and Vicki Mattson in their Marshfield home.

The couple’s son Jeffrey Mattson told investigate reporter Ted Daniel that Keeley had been staying with his parents prior to the murder.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW