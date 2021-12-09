Marshfield police arrest one after report of man making homicidal statements

MARSHFIELD – Police have arrested a man after a caller reported someone making homicidal statements.

Police asked Marshfield residents to avoid the area of Popp Avenue, from Mann to Spencer streets, while officers dealt with the reported homicidal man Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Marshfield home and a man came out of the residence carrying what appeared to be a rifle, according to a police news release posted on Facebook. When officers confronted the man, he retreated back into his home.

At 1:45 p.m., officers were in an ongoing conversation with the man in an attempt to end the situation peacefully, according to the news release. By 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police reported they had the man in custody.

Police were in the same area on Wednesday evening.

