Marshfield woman gets four years in prison for helping to hide shooting victim in Spencer

WAUSAU – A 21-year-old Marshfield woman was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison for her part in trying to cover up the shooting death of a Marshfield man.

Audrey R. Benson pleaded guilty to being a party to the crime of hiding a corpse. As part of a plea agreement, a charge of being a party to the crime of first-degree homicide of Christopher Schauer on Dec. 29, 2020, was dismissed.

Marathon County Circuit Judge Gregory Huber also ordered Benson to have three years of extended supervision following her prison sentence. Huber gave Benson credit for 435 days already served in jail and ordered her to maintain sobriety and give a DNA sample.

According to the criminal complaint, Benson and Schauer were arguing when they came back from a weekend trip to Chicago. Benson's codefendant, Jared R. Carl, 20, of Eau Pleine, told police he asked Benson if she wanted him to take care of Schauer, and she said yes, according to the complaint.

Carl said he and Benson asked Schauer to go for a drive on the morning of Dec. 29, 2020. The three drove to Abe Lincoln Avenue in Spencer, where Carl told Benson to get out of the car, according to the complaints.

Carl said he told Schauer he was sorry and then shot him five or six times, according to the complaints. Carl said he then got out of the car, pulled Schauer out, took his coat and ordered Benson to get back in the car.

Carl and Benson then drove to the Eau Pleine home shared by Carl and his father, Shawn R. Carl, 51, according to the complaint. They put the car in a field and called Shawn Carl, according to the complaint. Jared Carl said he told his father he shot Schauer to protect Benson and showed him Schauer's car with the bullet holes and blood stains.

Jared Carl told a detective he showed Benson the gun the morning they drove out to Spencer, according to the complaint. He said the two of them planned to shoot Schauer that morning. Jared Carl said he was only helping Benson because she was his ex and he felt her life was in danger, according to the complaint.

A fur trapper found Schauer's body about 2 p.m. Dec. 29, 2020, at the end of Abe Lincoln Avenue, near Swamp Road, in Spencer, according to the complaint. An autopsy determined Schauer died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Shawn Carl helped his son hide the vehicle, according to the complaint. Police became suspicious when Shawn Carl's coworkers reported he had been trying to sell a car that matched the one Schauer owned, according to the complaint.

Jared Carl pleaded guilty Dec. 21 to first-degree intentional homicide. He is scheduled for sentencing July 25.

Shawn Carl pleaded not guilty April 6, 2020, to aiding a felon, obstructing an officer, possessing a machine gun, possession of a firearm silencer and theft. He is currently scheduled to go to trial in February 2023.

