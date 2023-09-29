Marshfield woman sentenced to 30 years for murdering ex-boyfriend in Greene County

A Marshfield woman who pleaded guilty after being accused of giving her ex-boyfriend a lethal dose of fentanyl will spend decades in prison.

Court records indicate Greene County Circuit Judge Josh Christensen sentenced Jessica McCammon to 30 years on Friday for the March 2022 murder of McCammon's ex-boyfriend, whose body was hidden in an abandoned truck north of Springfield she later set ablaze.

McCammon, 43, initially faced first-degree murder charges and other felonies related to Springfield resident Dan Myers' death, but pleaded guilty in exchange for a second-degree charge and tampering with evidence.

According to court documents, a witness said McCammon had been planning to kill Myers and researched fentanyl overdoses because she claimed he was abusive toward her during the course of their relationship. McCammon appeared to have followed through on her plan, giving Myers fentanyl in the back of his vehicle before he died on March 22 and later reported missing.

In a 35-minute minute video that was found on McCamon's phone during the investigation, McCammon and Myers can be heard snorting different drugs; however, over halfway through the video McCammon can reportedly be heard asking if Myers is okay. Then moaning can be heard and McCammon can be heard making shushing sounds, according to court documents.

"During this portion of the video where agonal breathing can be heard, (McCammon) makes no attempt to render aid or check (Myers') well-being," court documents state.

Paranoid that Myers' body would be found, McCammon reportedly went back to where Myers died two weeks later in a wooded area north of off North Farm Road 167 to set the vehicle on fire with him inside.

A sentence of 30 years is the equivalent of a life sentence in Missouri.

