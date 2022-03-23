Marshfield's new police chief is a 24-year department veteran

MARSHFIELD – A 24-year veteran of the police department will take the reigns as the city's next chief.

Jody Geurink, who has been a lieutenant with the Marshfield Police Department since September 2017, took the oath of office during a special ceremony Tuesday evening. Geurink said he was honored and thankful the Marshfield Fire and Police Commission entrusted him to lead the department.

"It means a lot to me, and I'm going to do everything I can to prove you guys right," Geurink said.

Geurink joined the Marshfield Police Department in July 1998. He became a sergeant in August 2017 and a lieutenant in September 2017. He has been an instructor at Mid-State Technical College since January 2006.

Geurink will take over the chief's position from interim Police Chief Pat Zeps, who has run the police department since former Chief Rick Gramza's resignation in early March 2021. Gramza was charged in November 2020 with misconduct in office and sexual assault; he pleaded no contest to two counts of disorderly conduct in January.

Geurink said the department has faced challenged during the past few years and the entire department needs to work as a team to move forward.

@KMadden715, Instagram at @kmadden715 or Facebook at facebook.com/karen.madden.33

MORE NEWS: Marshfield is voting for mayor, but what does that position do in a city with a full-time administrator?

MORE NEWS: Retired Marshfield municipal clerk charged with stealing more than $70,000 from the city

This article originally appeared on Marshfield News-Herald: Marshfield Police Department names new chief to replace Rick Gramza